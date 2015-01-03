CAPE TOWN Jan 3 Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will continue to try to revive his test career on his first overseas tour since leaving the Ashes in Australia with stress issues just over a year ago.

The 33-year-old is captain of a 15-man England Lions squad, which begins a month-long tour of South Africa on Monday.

Trott will lead the team in a three-day warm-up match against an invitation side in Soweto and two four-day games against South Africa A this month. He is not in the squad for five one-day 'internationals' that follow.

The South African-born batsman has said his selection for the Lions squad would help his bid to return to England's test team.

"I am like everyone else playing county cricket in that I have aspirations to play for England," he said.

"I remember going on previous Lions trips in 2007 and 2008 and having to do my time on those and prove myself. That is something that I need to do again."

Trott returned to cricket last year after months of therapy following his decision to leave the 2013-2104 England tour to Australia, saying he was "emotionally and mentally spent".

He departed the tour after the first test in Brisbane in November 2013, returning briefly to the game with Warwickshire at the start of the last county season, only take another break.

He was back again one month later after extensive psychiatric sessions.

"I had a 'situational anxiety'. It is pretty common with regard to everyday life, but when played out in front of the world media and press it is quite a big thing," Trott said.

"Cricket is cruel and kind to you at the same time. It is a game you definitely love, but sometimes you question why you do it. I have found myself in a situation where I am enjoying it again."

Trott was back among the runs after his second comeback but, despite strong performances in the limited-overs matches as well, did not make England's provisional squad for the World Cup next month.

He averages a healthy 46.45 in 49 tests, including nine centuries.