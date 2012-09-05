LONDON, Sept 5 England batsman Jonathan Trott will miss the rest of the domestic season but is expected to be fit for next month's tour of India after suffering a broken hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Trott was ruled out of the fifth and final one-day international against South Africa after his right hand was broken by a short ball from Dale Steyn at Lord's on Sunday.

He will also miss Warwickshire's final County Championship game on Sept 11, as well as their 40-over final against Hampshire four days later.

"Although initial X-rays were clear, a subsequent MRI scan revealed a fracture at the base of his third metacarpal," the ECB said on their website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"No intervention is required and the 31-year-old should be able to resume batting in three to four weeks and is expected to available for the tour of India next month." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by)