LONDON, Sept 5 England batsman Jonathan Trott
will miss the rest of the domestic season but is expected to be
fit for next month's tour of India after suffering a broken
hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
Trott was ruled out of the fifth and final one-day
international against South Africa after his right hand was
broken by a short ball from Dale Steyn at Lord's on Sunday.
He will also miss Warwickshire's final County Championship
game on Sept 11, as well as their 40-over final against
Hampshire four days later.
"Although initial X-rays were clear, a subsequent MRI scan
revealed a fracture at the base of his third metacarpal," the
ECB said on their website (www.ecb.co.uk).
"No intervention is required and the 31-year-old should be
able to resume batting in three to four weeks and is expected to
available for the tour of India next month."
