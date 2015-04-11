LONDON, April 11 Jonathan Trott believes his battle against depression has made him stronger and the former bedrock of England's batting lineup is confident of winning his 50th test cap in Monday's first test against the West Indies in Antigua.

The 33-year-old has not played for England since quitting the 2013-14 Ashes Tour with stress-related problems.

"I set myself unrealistically high expectations that I couldn't achieve," Trott, who scored 72 in a warm-up game on Tuesday, told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to average more; 70, 80, 90. When I went into the Ashes and everyone was saying I averaged 90 against Australia so I thought I had to get 90 every time.

"I'm on nought when I walk out and I need 90 straight away. I went too far.

"You hope it's something you will never have to go through but it makes you a stronger person. It was a real challenge to be here but the challenge starts now."

Trott was the steadying, unerring presence in England's batting lineup scoring 3763 test runs -- including nine centuries and 18 fifties -- at an average of 46.45.

Since his return to cricket last year Trott has scored heavily for both Warwickshire and the England Lions.

An unbeaten 211 against South Africa A in January prompted his recall to the test fold.

Since the retirement of former skipper Andrew Strauss in 2012, England have tested a number of opening batsmen with limited success and Trott is confident of filling the role alongside captain Alastair Cook on Monday.

"I've been tested on and off the field and had to go through the ringer to get here. So, yes I feel really confident I can cope and do really well," Trott told reporters.

"I didn't know if I was going to be selected but I had to get my head down and push my case forward and that's all I could do. I'm really glad.

"It's been a little bit frustrating being stuck on 49 (test caps) all that time but I'm really proud of what I've achieved and helped be part of so hopefully to get a 50th cap would be great."

Monday's test is the first of 17 in the next nine months for England, including the Ashes series against Australia which starts in July. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)