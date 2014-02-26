Feb 26 Jonathan Trott is "raring to go" for England once again and he will make his comeback for Warwickshire in April, Dennis Amiss, chairman of Trott's benefit committee, said on Wednesday.

The South African-born batsman, who has scored 3,763 runs in 49 tests, left England's dismal Ashes tour of Australia last year with a stress-related illness.

"He's still very hungry," Amiss was quoted as saying on the BBC. "He wants to continue succeeding both for Warwickshire and for England."

Trott is expected to play in a friendly against Gloucestershire at the start of April and a first-class match against Oxford University, before the first County Championship game against Sussex on April 13.

"He's doing very well," added Amiss, who was Warwickshire chief executive when Trott joined the county from South Africa in 2002.

"He's had a great rest, which is very important, and he is raring to go again."

The 32-year-old Trott looked short of confidence as he struggled with technical issues in his batting against Australia, but Amiss believes he can recapture his best form.

"I think it was essentially burnout," the former England batsman added.

"Cricket is his passion and I believe he has qualities, as we've seen, to be able to score a mass of runs for Warwickshire to get himself back into the England side and regain his position."

England are currently in the Caribbean for a limited-overs tour of the West Indies before heading to Bangladesh for the Twenty20 World Cup.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)