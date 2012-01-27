(Adds quotes)

* Pakistan 125-4 in second innings

* Lead of 55 as Panesar takes three wickets

By Matt Smith

ABU DHABI, Jan 27 Monty Panesar ripped through Pakistan's top order to reduce the hosts to 125 for four in their second innings at the close of the third day of the second test on Friday, 55 runs ahead of England in an interestingly poised match.

Left-arm spinner Panesar, playing his first test match since 2009, dispatched opener Mohammad Hafeez (22), captain Misbah-ul-Haq (12) and Younus Khan (1) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Panesar's exploits left Pakistan struggling on 54 for four with England looking well-placed to avenge their 10-wicket defeat in the series opener last week.

However, batsmen Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali dug in, roared on by the team's passionate support as they put on an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 71.

"I think Monty bowled really well - the different angle has been important with their right-handed batsmen because he can trap them on the crease and get the lbws and bowled," team mate Stuart Broad told reporters.

"He was nervous the first day, but today he grew and grew and I think he's going to be important holding them tomorrow and then attacking later on. We're two (wickets) from their tail and we know with the new ball we can mop them up if we need to."

Security problems have forced Pakistan to play home matches in the Gulf, but with more than a million Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates the Abu Dhabi crowd was firmly behind Misbah's men.

Pakistan's raucous supporters filled the stands, the attendance swelling to an estimated 14,000 after midday prayers. Every run brought exuberant cheers as England's bowling menace waned as the session end drew near.

Shafiq (35) and Ali (46) upped Pakistan's run rate from just 73 in the first 40 overs of the innings to 52 from the final 21 overs.

150 TARGET

Their only real scare was when Kevin Pietersen fluffed a run-out opportunity, missing the stumps with Shafiq flailing in no-man's land as Pakistan attempted a quick single.

"We are very confident, we are fighting back into this game," Ali told reporters. "We lost four wickets, but we both were determined - we didn't want to give up.

"There was support for both teams - there were a lot of Pakistanis and there is English support as well, so it was a fantastic crowd."

When asked what sort of target Pakistan needed to set England, Ali said: "150 would be very good and above that would be excellent."

The afternoon had started brightly for Pakistan, who bagged England's final two wickets before openers Hafeez and Taufeeq Umar made a steady start to their second innings.

England then struck, Panesar drawing Hafeez forward as the batsman tried to block the anticipated turn, but the ball kept straight for a clear lbw.

Fellow spinner Graeme Swann came on at the other end and bowled Umar (7), the ball sneaking between bat and pad as Pakistan lost their second wicket without adding to their score of 29.

Panesar was not to be outshone, however. He bowled Khan with a turning delivery that clipped off-stump and then snagged Misbah lbw with a sliding ball that struck the Pakistan captain below the knee. Panesar ended the day on 3-44.

Earlier, Broad's unbeaten 58 had helped England achieve a 70-run first innings lead.

His knock was vital after Matt Prior and Ian Bell both disappointed with the bat, England losing their final five wickets for 120 runs.

For Pakistan, all-rounder Hafeez finished with 3-54, while Saeed Ajmal ended on 4-108. (Editing by Mark Meadows)