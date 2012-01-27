(Adds quotes)
* Pakistan 125-4 in second innings
* Lead of 55 as Panesar takes three wickets
By Matt Smith
ABU DHABI, Jan 27 Monty Panesar ripped
through Pakistan's top order to reduce the hosts to 125 for four
in their second innings at the close of the third day of the
second test on Friday, 55 runs ahead of England in an
interestingly poised match.
Left-arm spinner Panesar, playing his first test match since
2009, dispatched opener Mohammad Hafeez (22), captain
Misbah-ul-Haq (12) and Younus Khan (1) at the Sheikh Zayed
Stadium.
Panesar's exploits left Pakistan struggling on 54 for four
with England looking well-placed to avenge their 10-wicket
defeat in the series opener last week.
However, batsmen Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali dug in, roared on
by the team's passionate support as they put on an unbeaten
fifth-wicket stand of 71.
"I think Monty bowled really well - the different angle has
been important with their right-handed batsmen because he can
trap them on the crease and get the lbws and bowled," team mate
Stuart Broad told reporters.
"He was nervous the first day, but today he grew and grew and
I think he's going to be important holding them tomorrow and
then attacking later on. We're two (wickets) from their tail and
we know with the new ball we can mop them up if we need to."
Security problems have forced Pakistan to play home matches
in the Gulf, but with more than a million Pakistanis living in
the United Arab Emirates the Abu Dhabi crowd was firmly behind
Misbah's men.
Pakistan's raucous supporters filled the stands, the
attendance swelling to an estimated 14,000 after midday prayers.
Every run brought exuberant cheers as England's bowling menace
waned as the session end drew near.
Shafiq (35) and Ali (46) upped Pakistan's run rate from just
73 in the first 40 overs of the innings to 52 from the final 21
overs.
150 TARGET
Their only real scare was when Kevin Pietersen fluffed a
run-out opportunity, missing the stumps with Shafiq flailing in
no-man's land as Pakistan attempted a quick single.
"We are very confident, we are fighting back into this game,"
Ali told reporters. "We lost four wickets, but we both were
determined - we didn't want to give up.
"There was support for both teams - there were a lot of
Pakistanis and there is English support as well, so it was a
fantastic crowd."
When asked what sort of target Pakistan needed to set
England, Ali said: "150 would be very good and above that would
be excellent."
The afternoon had started brightly for Pakistan, who bagged
England's final two wickets before openers Hafeez and Taufeeq
Umar made a steady start to their second innings.
England then struck, Panesar drawing Hafeez forward as the
batsman tried to block the anticipated turn, but the ball kept
straight for a clear lbw.
Fellow spinner Graeme Swann came on at the other end and
bowled Umar (7), the ball sneaking between bat and pad as
Pakistan lost their second wicket without adding to their score
of 29.
Panesar was not to be outshone, however. He bowled Khan with
a turning delivery that clipped off-stump and then snagged
Misbah lbw with a sliding ball that struck the Pakistan captain
below the knee. Panesar ended the day on 3-44.
Earlier, Broad's unbeaten 58 had helped England achieve a
70-run first innings lead.
His knock was vital after Matt Prior and Ian Bell both
disappointed with the bat, England losing their final five
wickets for 120 runs.
For Pakistan, all-rounder Hafeez finished with 3-54, while
Saeed Ajmal ended on 4-108.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)