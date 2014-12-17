LONDON Dec 17 Lord's should host the 2019 World Cup final, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recommended to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Lord's, which staged the World Cup final in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999, has also been put forward to host the women's World Cup final in 2017.

The ECB also suggested to the ICC that the opening game of the 2019 tournament should be staged at The Oval, London with the semi-finals to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester and Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The ECB confirmed that Edgbaston and Old Trafford have been allocated Ashes tests for the 2019 series.

The other three venues -- Headingley, Lord's and The Oval -- had already been awarded Ashes tests in 2019. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ed Osmond)