Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
(Updates)
Aug 13 England's ten biggest test victories by an innings after the defeat of India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday
Margin Opposition Venue Date
Innings and 579 runs Australia The Oval Aug. 1938
Innings and 285 runs India Lord's June 1974
Innings and 283 runs West Indies Leeds May 2007
Innings and 261 runs Bangladesh Lord's May 2005
Innings and 242 runs India Birmingham Aug. 2011
Innings and 237 runs West Indies The Oval Aug. 1957
Innings and 230 runs Australia Adelaide March 1892
Innings and 225 runs Australia Melbourne Feb. 1912
Innings and 225 runs Pakistan Lord's Aug. 2010
Innings and 217 runs Australia The Oval Aug. 1886 (Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.