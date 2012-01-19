Jan 19 Pakistan crushed England, the world's top-ranked test team, by 10 wickets inside three days of the first test in Dubai to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday.

Having conceded a 146-run first innings lead, England collapsed to 160 all out in their second innings, failing to recover after Umar Gul had wrecked their top order with a three-wicket burst.

Pakistani opener Mohammad Hafeez alone scored the 15 runs his team needed to complete the formality.

England were shot out for 192 in their first innings and in the second, Jonathan Trott (49) was the lone top-five batsman to reach double figures against a dominant Pakistan, who scored338 in their first innings.

The teams now travel to Abu Dhabi for the second test starting on Jan 25.

