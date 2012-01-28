By Matt Smith
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 28 Spinner Abdur Rehman
took six wickets as Pakistan beat England by 72 runs in the
second test on Saturday to clinch the three-match series,
bowling out the tourists for 72 in their second innings after
another abject batting display.
England earlier dismissed Pakistan for 214 to give
themselves a target of 145 to win in Abu Dhabi, but Andrew
Strauss's men again failed to deal with the host's triple spin
threat of Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez.
Ajmal finished on 6-25, while Ajmal's figures were 3-22.
Pakistan, who play their home matches in the Gulf due to
security problems at home, won last week's first test in Dubai
by 10 wickets.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar)