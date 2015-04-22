LONDON, April 22 England all-rounder Chris Woakes has undergone knee surgery and will be out of action for up to six weeks, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Woakes played in five matches of England's dismal World Cup campaign this year but was not named in the squad for the current test tour of West Indies.

England start a home two-test series against New Zealand on May 21 before five one-day internationals against the World Cup runners-up.

The five-test Ashes series against Australia begins in Cardiff on July 8.

Woakes, 26, has played four tests and 34 one-day internationals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)