Nov 5 England have drafted in Liam Plunkett as a replacement for Mark Wood after the injured paceman pulled out of the limited-overs matches against Pakistan in the Middle East.

"Mark Wood's ankle condition is well known and while we have managed his workloads over the summer and during the test series against Pakistan it has been decided the sensible course of action is to seek further advice from a specialist," national selector James Whitaker said in a statement on Thursday.

England, who lost the test series 2-0 after being beaten by 127 runs in the third and final match in Sharjah earlier on Thursday, face Hong Kong in a 50-over contest in Abu Dhabi on Sunday before going on to meet Pakistan in a four-match ODI series. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alan Baldwin)