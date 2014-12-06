LONDON Dec 6 England named a provisional 30-man squad on Saturday for next year's one-day World Cup with Alastair Cook as captain.

Cook is under pressure following a poor run of results and is suspended from Sunday's game against Sri Lanka due to the team's slow over-rate in the last game.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were included in the squad after missing the current seven-match series in Sri Lanka due to injury.

A 15-man squad for the Tri-Series against Australia and India and the World Cup is due to be announced after the Sri Lanka series which England trail 2-1 with four matches to play.

Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Jack Brooks, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Stephen Parry, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Boyd Rankin, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, James Tredwell, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Luke Wright