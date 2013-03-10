DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 11 New Zealand pace bowler Doug Bracewell has not recovered from a cut foot in time for the second test against England in Wellington, the team said on their website (www.blackcaps.com) on Monday.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson named an unchanged 13-man squad for the match at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday with left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner, who took seven wickets in the drawn first match in Dunedin expected to fill the third seamer role again.

Ian Butler, called up as cover for the injured Bracewell will remain with the squad.

Bracewell, who cut his foot on glass after clearing up following a party at his house in Napier and missed the first test, is still in contention for the third test, Hesson said.

"I was very pleased with both the bowling and batting efforts in Dunedin and we plan to build on that in Wellington," the coach said in a statement.

New Zealand produced a credible performance in the first match, bowling England out for 167 in their first innings and scoring 460 for nine declared with debutant opener Hamish Rutherford making 171.

Alastair Cook's side then batted for almost five sessions to save the test, reaching 421 for six, a lead of 128 runs, before Brendon McCullum and Cook agreed there was no chance of a result with 15 overs remaining on the final day on Sunday.

The second test is from March 14-18 before the third and final match begins in Auckland on March 22.

New Zealand squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Peter Fulton, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Ian Butler.

