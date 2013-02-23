WELLINGTON Feb 24 Uncapped batsmen Hamish Rutherford and Tom Latham and left arm spinner Bruce Martin have been named in New Zealand's 12-man squad for their first test match against England in Dunedin on March 6.

Rutherford and Latham have both played limited overs cricket for New Zealand but never played a test match.

They will be battling for one of the opening batsmen spots with Peter Fulton virtually guaranteed of the other spot after recovering from a knee injury, coach Mike Hesson said.

The 32-year-old Martin toured South Africa late last year but did not play in the test series and is likely to play in Dunedin due to an Achilles' injury to Daniel Vettori that is expected to keep him out of action until the tour of England in May.

A fast bowler will be added to the squad after the match in Queenstown between a New Zealand XI and England, which starts on Wednesday.

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Peter Fulton, Tom Latham, Bruce Martin, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows)