UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe South Africa won toss and decided to bowl Australia: Aaron Finch, Phillip Hughes, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, George Bailey (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.