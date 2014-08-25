Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Australia on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch c sub b Nyumbu 67 B. Haddin b Chigumbura 46 M. Marsh c Raza b Chatara 89 G. Bailey c Utseya b Williams 14 G. Maxwell c Mawoyo b Chatara 93 S. Smith run out (, Raza) 1 J. Faulkner not out 5 M. Johnson not out 20 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-3 w-7) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-98 B. Haddin,2-145 A. Finch,3-178 G. Bailey,4-287 M. Marsh,5-298 S. Smith,6-317 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Starc, K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling T. Panyangara 7 - 1 - 68 - 0(nb-1 w-1) T. Chatara 9 - 0 - 77 - 2(nb-2 w-3) J. Nyumbu 8 - 0 - 64 - 1 S. Williams 10 - 1 - 59 - 1(w-1) E. Chigumbura 6 - 0 - 33 - 1 P. Utseya 10 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-1) Zimbabwe Innings T. Mawoyo lbw b Starc 1 S. Raza c M. Marsh b Lyon 33 H. Masakadza st Haddin b Smith 70 B. Taylor c Finch b Johnson 10 E. Chigumbura c Haddin b Faulkner 0 S. Williams c Maxwell b M. Marsh 1 R. Mutumbami lbw b Lyon 11 P. Utseya c Starc b Smith 9 T. Panyangara b Starc 1 J. Nyumbu c Faulkner b Smith 1 T. Chatara not out 6 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (all out, 39.3 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-1 T. Mawoyo,2-64 S. Raza,3-83 B. Taylor,4-86 E. Chigumbura,5-88 S. Williams,6-117 R. Mutumbami,7-138 H. Masakadza,8-144 T. Panyangara,9-144 P. Utseya,10-152 J. Nyumbu Bowling M. Johnson 6 - 2 - 7 - 1 M. Starc 6 - 1 - 23 - 2(w-4) K. Richardson 5 - 2 - 28 - 0(w-2) M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 15 - 1 N. Lyon 7 - 1 - 42 - 2 J. Faulkner 6 - 0 - 19 - 1 S. Smith 4.3 - 0 - 16 - 3 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Javagal Srinath