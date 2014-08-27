Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch c Duminy b McLaren 102 P. Hughes c de Villiers b Tahir 51 M. Marsh lbw b Tahir 5 G. Bailey c de Kock b M. Morkel 66 G. Maxwell c de Villiers b M. Morkel 7 S. Smith b McLaren 31 B. Haddin c Amla b Steyn 9 J. Faulkner not out 10 M. Johnson not out 23 Extras (lb-12 nb-1 w-10) 23 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-92 P. Hughes,2-115 M. Marsh,3-229 A. Finch,4-242 G. Bailey,5-253 G. Maxwell,6-268 B. Haddin,7-301 S. Smith Did not bat: M. Starc, K. Richardson Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-1) W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-2) M. Morkel 10 - 1 - 63 - 2(nb-1 w-6) R. McLaren 9 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Faulkner b Starc 19 H. Amla c Smith b Richardson 24 F. du Plessis c Smith b Starc 106 A. de Villiers not out 136 J. Duminy not out 33 Extras (w-10) 10 Total (for 3 wickets, 46.4 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-44 H. Amla,2-51 Q. de Kock,3-257 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Miller, R. McLaren, W. Parnell, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2) M. Starc 8 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) K. Richardson 10 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-2) M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 36 - 0 J. Faulkner 8.4 - 0 - 59 - 0(w-4) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Owen Chirombe Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets