Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe South Africa Innings H. Amla st Taylor b Utseya 66 Q. de Kock c Chatara b Utseya 76 F. du Plessis c Raza b Nyumbu 15 R. Rossouw c Nyumbu b Utseya 0 D. Miller lbw b Utseya 0 J. Duminy lbw b Utseya 2 R. McLaren b Nyumbu 6 D. Steyn b Nyumbu 10 K. Abbott c Chigumbura b Chatara 6 A. Phangiso c Taylor b Chatara 13 I. Tahir not out 23 Extras (lb-2 w-12) 14 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-142 H. Amla,2-147 Q. de Kock,3-147 R. Rossouw,4-147 D. Miller,5-155 J. Duminy,6-163 F. du Plessis,7-179 R. McLaren,8-190 D. Steyn,9-195 K. Abbott,10-231 A. Phangiso Bowling J. Nyumbu 10 - 2 - 42 - 3(w-2) T. Chatara 8.5 - 1 - 28 - 2(w-1) B. Vitori 6 - 0 - 50 - 0 E. Chigumbura 2 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Williams 10 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-2) P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 36 - 5 S. Raza 1 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-3) M. Waller 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings T. Mawoyo run out (Miller, de Kock) 0 S. Raza c Miller b Tahir 35 H. Masakadza b Phangiso 25 B. Taylor b Phangiso 0 S. Williams c Amla b McLaren 46 M. Waller c Rossouw b Steyn 20 E. Chigumbura c Rossouw b Steyn 22 P. Utseya c de Kock b McLaren 5 J. Nyumbu c de Kock b McLaren 0 T. Chatara not out 6 B. Vitori c de Kock b Steyn 3 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (all out, 38.3 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-1 T. Mawoyo,2-43 H. Masakadza,3-46 B. Taylor,4-70 S. Raza,5-116 M. Waller,6-138 S. Williams,7-153 P. Utseya,8-153 J. Nyumbu,9-161 E. Chigumbura,10-170 B. Vitori Bowling D. Steyn 8.3 - 2 - 36 - 3 K. Abbott 6 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-3) A. Phangiso 8 - 0 - 33 - 2 R. McLaren 7 - 0 - 24 - 3(w-3) I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 32 - 1 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Owen Chirombe Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 61 runs