Cricket-Bangladesh lose late wickets after Chandimal ton
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch c Duminy b McLaren 16 P. Hughes c Miller b Phangiso 85 S. Smith c de Kock b Tahir 36 G. Maxwell c de Kock b Steyn 2 G. Bailey st de Kock b Phangiso 32 M. Marsh not out 86 B. Haddin c Phangiso b M. Morkel 11 M. Johnson run out (Phangiso) 2 M. Starc not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-2 w-3) 11 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-46 A. Finch,2-131 S. Smith,3-136 G. Maxwell,4-152 P. Hughes,5-187 G. Bailey,6-258 B. Haddin,7-281 M. Johnson Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 64 - 1 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Morkel 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(nb-2 w-1) R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 42 - 1 A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 39 - 2 South Africa Innings H. Amla c Haddin b M. Marsh 17 Q. de Kock c Smith b Maxwell 1 F. du Plessis hit wkt b Richardson 126 A. de Villiers c Bailey b Lyon 6 J. Duminy c sub b M. Marsh 16 D. Miller b Johnson 3 R. McLaren c Smith b Richardson 24 D. Steyn run out (Smith) 5 A. Phangiso not out 3 M. Morkel b Johnson 0 I. Tahir c M. Marsh b Maxwell 2 Extras (lb-7 w-10) 17 Total (all out, 44 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-9 Q. de Kock,2-36 H. Amla,3-64 A. de Villiers,4-93 J. Duminy,5-101 D. Miller,6-174 R. McLaren,7-206 D. Steyn,8-214 F. du Plessis,9-217 M. Morkel,10-220 I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 9 - 1 - 30 - 2(w-4) G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 22 - 2(w-2) K. Richardson 8 - 0 - 38 - 2 M. Starc 8 - 1 - 47 - 0 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 23 - 2 N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 62 runs
RANCHI, India, March 16 Limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell's composed unbeaten 82 in the third test against India proved the explosive all-rounder has what it takes to succeed in the long format, Australia team mate Matt Renshaw said on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 India captain Virat Kohli will undergo scans on his injured right shoulder after missing much of the opening day's action in the third test against Australia, his team said on Thursday.