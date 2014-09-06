UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch b Steyn 54 P. Hughes c de Villiers b Steyn 15 S. Smith c Miller b Parnell 10 G. Bailey b Tahir 12 M. Marsh b Parnell 27 G. Maxwell lbw b Steyn 0 B. Haddin lbw b Steyn 6 J. Faulkner c Miller b M. Morkel 39 M. Johnson c Phangiso b M. Morkel 6 M. Starc not out 29 N. Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1 w-9) 19 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-25 P. Hughes,2-49 S. Smith,3-82 G. Bailey,4-115 A. Finch,5-115 G. Maxwell,6-132 M. Marsh,7-137 B. Haddin,8-144 M. Johnson,9-215 J. Faulkner Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 1 - 34 - 4(w-2) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(nb-1 w-2) W. Parnell 10 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-1) A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 36 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 South Africa Innings H. Amla c Bailey b Smith 51 Q. de Kock c Bailey b Maxwell 7 F. du Plessis c Faulkner b Johnson 96 W. Parnell b Faulkner 6 A. de Villiers not out 57 J. Duminy not out 0 Extras (b-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 40.5 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Q. de Kock,2-112 H. Amla,3-126 W. Parnell,4-217 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Miller, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, A. Phangiso, I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 9.5 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-1) G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) M. Starc 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) J. Faulkner 8 - 0 - 54 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 41 - 0 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 9 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.