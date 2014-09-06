Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Australia Innings A. Finch b Steyn 54 P. Hughes c de Villiers b Steyn 15 S. Smith c Miller b Parnell 10 G. Bailey b Tahir 12 M. Marsh b Parnell 27 G. Maxwell lbw b Steyn 0 B. Haddin lbw b Steyn 6 J. Faulkner c Miller b M. Morkel 39 M. Johnson c Phangiso b M. Morkel 6 M. Starc not out 29 N. Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1 w-9) 19 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-25 P. Hughes,2-49 S. Smith,3-82 G. Bailey,4-115 A. Finch,5-115 G. Maxwell,6-132 M. Marsh,7-137 B. Haddin,8-144 M. Johnson,9-215 J. Faulkner Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 1 - 34 - 4(w-2) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 58 - 2(nb-1 w-2) W. Parnell 10 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-1) A. Phangiso 10 - 0 - 36 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 South Africa Innings H. Amla c Bailey b Smith 51 Q. de Kock c Bailey b Maxwell 7 F. du Plessis c Faulkner b Johnson 96 W. Parnell b Faulkner 6 A. de Villiers not out 57 J. Duminy not out 0 Extras (b-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 40.5 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-14 Q. de Kock,2-112 H. Amla,3-126 W. Parnell,4-217 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Miller, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, A. Phangiso, I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 9.5 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-1) G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 12 - 1 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) M. Starc 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) J. Faulkner 8 - 0 - 54 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 41 - 0 S. Smith 2 - 0 - 9 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets