LONDON, Sept 12 England batsman Jonathan Trott
was named International Cricket Council (ICC) cricketer of the
year on Monday for his achievements during 2011 when he compiled
1,042 runs at an average of 65.12 in 12 tests.
Trott, 30, struck four centuries and three half-centuries.
In addition, he played 24 one-day internationals, hitting 1,064
runs at an average of 48.36 with two centuries and nine 50s.
In that period, England retained the Ashes in Australia and
won test series against Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.
"It's fantastic to be part of a successful team and I never
envisaged winning this award and it's a brilliant feeling to be
recognised," Trott told an awards ceremony in London.
Trott's team mate Alastair Cook was named test cricketer of
the year after compiling 1,302 test runs in the review period at
an average of 51.74, including six centuries and four-half
centuries.
The left-handed opening batsman's highest score of 235 not
out in the first test in Brisbane helped his team towards their
first away Ashes series since the 1986-7 season.
"It was truly a great year," Cook said. "The award is about
the rest of the team, not just me."
Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate won the Associate
and Affiliate player of the year award for the second time in a
row after scoring centuries against England and Ireland at this
year's World Cup.
West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was named emerging
player of the year after capturing 21 test wickets at an average
of 35.42. He also took 19 one-day wickets at an average of
21.57.
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee won the Twenty20
international performance of the year for taking five for 18
against Pakistan.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded the ICC
spirit of cricket award after agreeing to allow England batsman
Ian Bell to continue batting after he had been run out in the
second test at Trent Bridge this year.
Bell left his crease and headed for the pavilion after
mistakenly thinking he had hit the ball over the boundary off
the last ball before tea. Instead it was still in play, the
bails were removed and Bell was correctly given out.
During the interval and after a request from the England
team, Dhoni withdrew the appeal.
