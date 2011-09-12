(Adds further ICC awards)

LONDON, Sept 12 England batsman Jonathan Trott was named International Cricket Council (ICC) cricketer of the year on Monday for his achievements during 2011 when he compiled 1,042 runs at an average of 65.12 in 12 tests.

Trott, 30, struck four centuries and three half-centuries. In addition, he played 24 one-day internationals, hitting 1,064 runs at an average of 48.36 with two centuries and nine 50s.

In that period, England retained the Ashes in Australia and won test series against Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

"It's fantastic to be part of a successful team and I never envisaged winning this award and it's a brilliant feeling to be recognised," Trott told an awards ceremony in London.

Trott's team mate Alastair Cook was named test cricketer of the year after compiling 1,302 test runs in the review period at an average of 51.74, including six centuries and four-half centuries.

The left-handed opening batsman's highest score of 235 not out in the first test in Brisbane helped his team towards their first away Ashes series since the 1986-7 season.

"It was truly a great year," Cook said. "The award is about the rest of the team, not just me."

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate won the Associate and Affiliate player of the year award for the second time in a row after scoring centuries against England and Ireland at this year's World Cup.

West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was named emerging player of the year after capturing 21 test wickets at an average of 35.42. He also took 19 one-day wickets at an average of 21.57.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee won the Twenty20 international performance of the year for taking five for 18 against Pakistan.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded the ICC spirit of cricket award after agreeing to allow England batsman Ian Bell to continue batting after he had been run out in the second test at Trent Bridge this year.

Bell left his crease and headed for the pavilion after mistakenly thinking he had hit the ball over the boundary off the last ball before tea. Instead it was still in play, the bails were removed and Bell was correctly given out.

During the interval and after a request from the England team, Dhoni withdrew the appeal.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket