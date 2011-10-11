* Both teams must agree to its use
MUMBAI, Oct 11 The controversial decision review
system (DRS) will no longer be mandatory and its use will be
left to bilateral agreements between participating boards, the
International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
"Although the DRS improves correct umpire decisions by
around five percent and corrects any blatant errors, there are
some who are not convinced by its reliability," ICC Chief
Executive Haroon Lorgat said in a statement.
"We will continue to work with interested parties to improve
the system while permitting the participating teams to decide
whether they wish to use it or not."
The ICC, at its annual conference in June, had made the use
of Hot Spot technology -- which indicates the ball's point of
contact -- mandatory, subject to availability, and left the use
of ball-tracking technology up to the boards.
The ICC had even won over the Indian cricket board (BCCI),
which had strongly opposed the ball-tracking technology in DRS,
with its modified version of a system which allows teams to
challenge umpire decisions.
The new version of DRS, minus the ball-tracking technology
but including Hot Spot, was used during India's recent tour of
England but drew flak for inconsistent results.
"This decision is a recognition that Hot Spot was not as
reliable as we'd have liked it to be," Lorgat told reporters
following a two-day ICC executive board meeting in Dubai.
"The evidence that came out of the series was not
comforting. There were a number of occasions where Hot Spot did
not detect a traceable mark."
The executive board said it would continue using the DRS in
its global events and would support the use of technology and
its continued development.
BCCI SALVO
The change in the ICC's stance on DRS followed criticism
last month by the BCCI's new president N. Srinivasan, who said
the Indian board "did not believe in the ball-tracking
technology at all".
Lorgat, however, dismissed the idea that the BCCI had forced
its decision on the other members.
"This was a board decision that came out through a
considered debate and eventually there was unanimity that we
need to revert and let those who are comfortable in using it,
use it, and those who are not have the option to decide not to
use it," he said.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said the system will be
used in the upcoming one-day series against Sri Lanka and
England being played in the United Arab Emirates.
It has even obtained sponsorship for the use of the
technology.
"PCB is probably the first cricket board to obtain
sponsorship to enable our broadcasters to use the technology in
the series," Subhan Ahmad, chief operating officer of the board,
told Reuters.
"The PCB is in support of using the technology in all
cricket as it has definitely helped add value to the game and
assist the umpires."
The ICC also said that the decision on whether or not a
world test championship would start in 2013 would be delayed
while it sought agreement from its commercial partners.
The governing body has a contract with broadcaster ESPN STAR
Sports which includes the coverage of the Champions Trophy
tournament that year.
"We've got existing commitments in terms of the rights
agreement with a one-day international tournament that we would
need to convert that to a test format and that has got
implications for the broadcast partner," Lorgat said.
