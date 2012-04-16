April 16 The International Cricket Council (ICC) executive board has decided to expand the number of teams in the 2014 Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh from 12 to 16 to give more opportunities to the non-test playing nations.

"What excites me is the decision to extend the World Twenty20 event, which takes place in 2014 in Bangladesh," ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat told reporters in Dubai on Monday.

"From then onwards the board has decided to expand the event to 16 teams. I'm sure that is very comforting to all associates and affiliates...it provides them with a greater chance of competing on the global stage."

The Twenty20 World Cup will be played this year in Sri Lanka from Sept 18-Oct 7 between 12 teams. The current 10 full members will be joined by six qualifiers in the next version from 2014.

The ICC has also agreed to undergo an administrative realignment that will lead to the creation of a powerful chairman's post and transform the president's role in the governing body into a purely ceremonial one.

The board-appointed chairman, rather than the president, would lead the organisation in the future while the vice-president's post will be disbanded.

Following the move, the joint vice-president nomination from Bangladesh and Pakistan for the 2012-14 has been deferred until the president's role has been ratified, the ICC said.

The ICC added that the nominations committee has shortlisted four candidates to replace Lorgat, who leaves his position at the end of the annual conference in June. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey)