MUMBAI Oct 7 The controversial Decision Review System (DRS) will not be used during the forthcoming limited-overs series between India and England due to the unavailability of infra-red cameras, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The developers and suppliers of Hot Spot have decided not to make their infra-red cameras available for the five ODIs and a lone Twenty20 match in India, the ICC said in a statement.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has been a strong opponent of the use of ball tracking technology in DRS but agreed to the ICC's proposal of a modified version of the technology which allows teams to challenge umpire decisions.

The modified version of DRS, minus the ball tracking technology, was used during India's recent tour of England and requires mandatory use of infra-red cameras.

However, the BCCI's newly elected president N. Srinivasan said last month that the board does not wish to use the DRS even in its minimum form after the Hot Spot technology drew flak for inconsistent results during the tour.

"At the time, we were under the impression that Hot Spot was very good. It is not necessary for me to dwell on the accuracy of Hot Spot, it was there for everybody to see," Srinivasan said.

"The BCCI will, at the next ICC meeting, raise the issue. We want to revisit it because we feel that Hot Spot is insufficient.

"We do not wish to use the DRS in its present form, even in its minimum standard." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Mark Meadows; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)