COLOMBO, Sept 21 International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Haroon Lorgat has ruled out changes to 50-over cricket despite a proposal put forward by Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.

Despite the success of the World Cup earlier this year Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in one-day internationals, wrote to Lorgat last month suggesting four 25-over innings rather than the traditional 50-over format.

However, Lorgat said the ICC saw no reason to change.

"I was engaged with Sachin a long time back on his thinking on the 50-over format," Lorgat said at the launch of the ICC's Twenty20 World Cup which will be hosted by Sri Lanka next year.

"I met with him during the World Cup and he gave me a written proposal which we took to the cricket committee in May.

"The cricket committee considered the proposal. But the view of the committee which was supported by the Board was that the 50-over format was sound now and there was no need for dramatic changes to make at this stage."

Tendulkar's letter also proposed changes in voluntary Powerplays -- the fielding restrictions brought in to make the game more exciting in the 1990s.

