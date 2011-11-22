Nov 22 International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Haroon Lorgat will step down after a four-year tenure in June 2012, the governing body said on Tuesday.

"My sense is to step aside after having delivered a successful ICC Cricket World Cup and the new global ICC strategy which is now in place," Lorgat, an all-rounder who played 76 first class matches for Eastern Province and Transvaal, said in a statement.

Lorgat's eventful tenure included ICC relocating its headquarters to Dubai and dealing with issues such as the 2009 attack on visiting Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore, hosting of this year's 50-over World Cup in the Indian sub-continent and the recent spot-fixing scandal that led to three Pakistani cricketers to be jailed.

ICC president Sharad Pawar was happy the way Lorgat steered the governing body through those "tricky situations".

"I am satisfied that his contribution to the ICC and to cricket leaves us in a solid position," Pawar said.

"The game owes Mr Lorgat a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and while we are sad at his departure we understand fully the reasons and wish him well in the future."

ICC Vice-President Alan Isaac will oversee the recruitment of the next chief executive.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

