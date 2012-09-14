COLOMBO, Sept 14 Seven Asian players including
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sri Lanka's
wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara were selected in the
International Cricket Council's one-day team of the year on
Friday.
Dhoni, who was included in the team for a fifth year in
succession, was named captain.
India's Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, Sri Lankan fast
bowler Lasith Malinga, Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and all
rounder Shahid Afridi were also named in the team.
England captain Alastair Cook and paceman Steven Finn,
Australian skipper Michael Clarke and South African fast bowler
Morne Morkel completed the line-up.
"This team, along with the test team of the year was
extremely difficult to decide upon, but we feel the side has
strength to bat well down the order while also having a good
variety for any type of conditions when it comes to its bowling
attack," former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, the chairman of
the ICC Awards selection panel, said.
"With six countries represented and a vast expanse of talent
the team would be a challenge to beat for any number of
opposition sides."
ICC one-day team of the Year (in batting order): Gautam
Gambhir (India), Alastair Cook (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri
Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India,
wicketkeeper/captain), Michael Clarke (Australia), Shahid Afridi
(Pakistan), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Steven Finn (England),
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan).
12th Man - Shane Watson (Australia)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)