is due to wickets around the world offering a better balance
between bat and ball, International Cricket Council (ICC)
pitches consultant Andy Atkinson said on Tuesday.
The ICC, the game's governing body, said in a news release
on Tuesday the number of draws in the five-day game had dropped
from 38 percent in 2010 to 10 percent last year.
"In tests we are looking for a pitch that is fair to bat and
ball and in the last 18 months or so we have got more of that
and a lot more positive test results," Atkinson told Reuters.
He was speaking ahead of a two-day workshop in Dubai
starting on Wednesday involving groundsmen from each of the 10
test-playing countries plus three from second-tier nations.
Atkinson has prepared surfaces all over the world and will
be a central figure in the discussions at the ICC's offices.
"What we are trying to do is reinforce the message that you
need to prepare a different pitch for a five-day test than you
would for a one-day game," he said.
"The balance you are looking to achieve between bat and ball
for a five-day game is about 50-50 but, although bowlers might
disagree, for a 50-over or 20-over-a-side match it needs to be
in favour of the batsmen as people want to see fours and sixes."
The future of tests has provoked significant debate in the
face of the rise of the popular Twenty20 format and ICC chief
executive Haroon Lorgat said fewer draws was a positive sign for
the longest form of the game.
OUTSTANDING PITCHES
"Curators and groundsmen around the world deserve credit for
preparing outstanding pitches which have produced thrilling test
match cricket in recent times," he said in the news release.
Lorgat told Reuters the workshop was not part of a bid to
standardise test pitches.
"Definitely not," he said. "We want good and fair conditions
for both teams wherever they are playing and different climatic
conditions and soils will always ensure unique pitch
characteristics in different parts of the world.
"What this workshop will do is create a forum for sharing
knowledge on the art of pitch preparation in those differing
conditions.
"Each participant should expand his own knowledge and, in
turn, take back their learnings and pass it on in their home
country," added Lorgat.
"Each part of the world has its own attraction with regards
to playing conditions and this must remain. That is one of the
beauties of our great sport and long may it continue to test the
skills of top-class cricketers."
