UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 25 The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering using "Snicko" technology in the next Ashes series in Australia, the ruling body's chief executive Dave Richardson told the BBC on Sunday.
The current series between England and Australia has been dogged by controversy surrounding the Decision Review System and there have been problems with the "HotSpot" technology which is supposed to show whether the ball makes contact with the bat.
"Snicko will probably be the first bit of technology introduced," Richardson said. "It's always been reliable."
"Snicko", which uses sound from stump microphones, has not been employed by the third umpire because it causes too much of a delay in decision-making.
"There are different types of Snicko used around the world but the one that was used in this series is what they call a real-time Snicko," Richardson said.
"Without getting too technical it's quite an involved process to make sure the sound gets to you at the same time and is synchronised perfectly with where the ball is."
The first test of the next Ashes series starts on Nov. 21 in Brisbane. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.