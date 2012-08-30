Aug 30 South Africa's rise to the top of the test rankings was reflected in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test Team of the Year on Thursday with four Proteas making it to the Michael Clarke-led side.

Prolific batsman Hashim Amla and allrounder Jacques Kallis were joined by pace bowling team mates Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn in the squad which has a fifth South African - AB de Villiers - as the 12th man.

England, who surrendered the number one tag to South Africa, had three representations in opener and newly appointed test captain Alastair Cook, wicketkeeper Matt Prior and pace bowler Stuart Broad.

Not a single Indian made it to the squad which also includes Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan).

"The selectors did utilise a vast amount of statistics from the period under observation, but we also took into account all other factors like the opposition, pitch conditions, match situation etc," selection panel chief and former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

"In the panel's expert opinion, it has selected the best team based on performances over the past 12 months."

South Africa also dominated the ICC annual award shortlist.

Amla and Philander, along with Australia captain Clarke and Sri Lankan Sangakkara have been nominated both in the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year categories.

The ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year category features four players from the teams that took part in last year's World Cup final in Mumbai.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is joined by team mate Virat Kohli in the category along with the Sri Lankan duo of Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga.

Now in its ninth year, the ICC award ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Colombo.

ICC Test Team of the Year: Alastair Cook (England), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Michael Clarke (Australia, captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies), Matt Prior (England - wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad (England), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Dale Steyn (South Africa); 12th Man - AB de Villiers (South Africa).

ICC award shortlists:

Cricketer of the Year: Hashim Amla (South Africa), Michael Clarke (Australia), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Test Cricketer of the Year: Hashim Amla (South Africa), Michael Clarke (Australia), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

ODI Cricketer of the Year: MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Lydia Greenway (England), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka), Sunil Narine (West Indies), James Pattinson (Australia).

Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Lisa Sthalekar (Australia), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Umpire of the Year: Billy Bowden, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Kettleborough, Simon Taufel, Rodney Tucker.

Spirit of Cricket: Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), AB de Villiers (South Africa).

People's Choice Award: James Anderson (England), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Vernon Philander (South Africa), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Sachin Tendulkar (India). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)