Feb 21 All clients please note that as a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to exclude news agencies working only in the photographic medium, from covering its events, Reuters will not be reporting on BCCI events in India.

We will not, therefore, be providing text, photographic or audiovisual coverage of the Australian cricket team's tour of India.

It is our view that the BCCI's policy unfairly discriminates against genuine editorial news agencies, including Action Images, a Thomson Reuters business.

Reuters is committed to providing its clients with accurate, unbiased and timely sports coverage and remains open to discussions with the BCCI should they decide review their accreditation criteria.