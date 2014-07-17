LONDON, July 17 An initial hearing into an incident involving England quick bowler James Anderson and India's Ravindra Jadeja during last week's drawn first test in Nottingham will be held on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Anderson is said to have "abused and pushed" the Indian spinner during the match at Trent Bridge and has been charged with a level three misconduct offence, which could see him banned for up to four test matches.

Jadeja has been charged with a level two offence after being accused of approaching Anderson in a threatening manner, which could see him lose his entire match fee or be banned for one test.

Gordon Lewis, Australia's representative on the ICC's Code of Conduct Commission, will act as the commissioner.

A preliminary hearing will be held by telephone on July 22, the day after the ongoing second test at Lord's is scheduled to end, before a date for a full hearing is set. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)