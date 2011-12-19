SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's test team have rarely
been far away from crisis this year and it has again been the
prevailing mood as they prepare to try and prevent another hefty
chunk being taken out of their once formidable reputation.
A year that started with the humiliation of a first home
Ashes defeat in nearly a quarter of a century has also featured
Australia's fourth worst test innings score (47) and a first
home test defeat to New Zealand since 1985.
It does not get any easier either, with four tests against
an India team eager to become the first from their country to
register a series triumph in Australia in what will probably be
the last opportunity for a golden generation of batsmen.
"It's a good chance for India, with Australia being through
somewhat of a transitional period," former Australian great Adam
Gilchrist said recently.
"They are still finding their way. India have got a few good
results in the last couple of series (against Australia). I
think Australia are aware of that. They need to be on top of
their game to hold on to their (undefeated) record at home
against India."
The dominant Australian team that boasted the Waugh
brothers, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Matthew Hayden and
Gilchrist is now a fading memory with only Ricky Ponting's
outstanding career statistics a reminder of those halcyon days.
Ponting, who turned 37 on Monday, has been a shadow of the
player who racked up the third biggest tally of runs in test
history in the two years since he last hit a century.
The former captain is not alone among the top order batsmen
struggling for form and, with domestic cricket suspended for the
revamped Twenty20 tournament, seven of them have been called in
for a training camp before the team is announced for the Boxing
Day test.
STUPENDOUS SCORE
Embattled opener Phillip Hughes, whose four "caught Guptill
bowled Martin" exits in the New Zealand series once again
illustrated the shortcomings in his technique, gets his chance
to try and prove his form in a three-day game against the
tourists.
Barring a stupendous score in Canberra, Hughes looks certain
to be dropped and once again bring into focus what now looks
like a bizarre decision to jettison Simon Katich from the group
of centrally contracted players this year.
Katich, 36, scored eight centuries and averaged more than 50
runs in 33 tests as an opener but was considered expendable in
the pursuit of the regeneration of the team.
Injuries have played their part in Australia's fragility
this year too with the likes of Shane Watson missing the entire
New Zealand series and exciting fast bowling prospect Pat
Cummins lost almost as soon as he was discovered.
The burly Watson, Australian player of the year for the last
two years, should be fit to open the batting, if not to bowl,
against the Indians.
Despite all the doom-mongering and criticism in the local
media, which was for so long used to success after success,
there have been some promising signs this year.
The selection panel discredited by their mismanagement of
the Ashes campaign has been replaced, with new captain Michael
Clarke and coach Mickey Arthur both now having a vote.
Clarke, who assumed the captaincy in March, has started
promisingly in the role, making some astute tactical decisions
and fostering a good team spirit.
HARD WORK
On the pitch, young quick bowlers Cummins and James
Pattinson exploded onto the scene with impressive test debuts to
complement a rejuvenated Peter Siddle in the pace attack.
Cummins, 18, took six for 79 against South Africa, while
Pattinson, 21, snared five-wicket hauls in both of his first two
tests against the Kiwis.
Perhaps as important as the pacemen has been the emergence
of Nathan Lyon as a genuine spin option for test matches.
The search for a successor for the incomparable Warne, who
retired from test cricket nearly five years ago, has taken in 11
bowlers and descended into farce during the Ashes.
Lyon, who took 5-34 on his test debut and showed himself
proficient at mopping up the New Zealand tail, will have a
tougher job against the Indian batsmen but has shown real mental
fortitude in his seven tests to date.
And while one swallow does not make a spring, opening
batsman David Warner's brilliant unbeaten 123 against the Black
Caps, which would have won the test had he not run out of
partners, signalled that the bright Twenty20 talent might well
flourish in the test arena.
Behind him, though, there was the now familiar procession of
failed innings, leading some, but not all, to conclude that a
major overhaul of the top order is needed.
"They've got to forget about the collapses," Mark Waugh said
last week. "There's no magic involved, just a bit of belief in
your ability and a bit of hard work.
"You don't lose your ability overnight and Ricky and all
those guys are pretty good players."
