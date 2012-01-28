By Nick Mulvenney
| ADELAIDE
ADELAIDE Jan 28 Australia captain Michael
Clarke, while delighting in the 4-0 whitewash of India,
re-emphasised on Saturday that the triumph was just a staging
post to the goal of being the best test team in the world.
Clarke, who took over as captain in March, was named Man of
the Series for his unbeaten 329 in the second test in Sydney and
double century in the 398-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on
Saturday.
It completed a remarkable turnaround for Clarke and his team
from the start of last year when, as stand-in skipper, he
presided over the last rites of Australia's first Ashes series
defeat on home soil in 26 years.
The Ashes debacle saw Australia drop to fifth in the world
test rankings and Clarke's stated mission is to return to the
top.
"We're currently ranked fourth in the world," he told a news
conference. "We've got a hell of a lot of work to do to get back
to where I see this team going and would love to see this team
going.
"But we've played some fantastic cricket. We've shown a lot
of people around the world that we're on the way up, which is a
really positive sign.
"I think there's still a lot of improvement needed in all of
our games, individually and as a team, but we're getting there.
We're getting better every day and that's the most pleasing
thing."
Clarke consistently deflected questions about how an Indian
side containing so many fine batsmen had performed so badly,
preferring to praise his bowling unit, which took 20 wickets in
all four tests.
"I don't want to take any credit away from our bowlers. I
think they should be very proud of what they've achieved," he
said.
"To be able to get so many great players out on a couple of
wickets that were quite hard for batting and then a couple of
wickets that were very good for batting, they deserve a lot of
credit for that."
On a personal level, Clarke has had a superb year with the
bat, scoring four centuries in nine tests and averaging 125.20
in the India series.
"It was a big series for me, mainly because I didn't perform
last summer," he said.
"I've said since taking over the captaincy that I wanted to
lead from the front on the field by scoring runs and it's very
pleasing to have been able to achieve that.
"I think I've learned a lot along the way in these four test
matches, and I'll continue to learn.
"It helps that I've got some very good players around me,
it's made my job a lot easier, and I've just tried to manage
them the best I possibly could and fortunately we've got some
rewards for that."
Clarke said there was an element of relief to be fielding
questions as the winning captain.
"We went through the same feeling India's going through 12
months ago," he said. "We lost the Ashes and it's really nice be
on the other side today."
