NEW DELHI Aug 30 The Indian Cricket Board
(BCCI) has thrown its weight behind a protest against sweeping
government reforms intended to make the country's sports
federations more transparent.
The National Sports Development Bill, which seeks to limit
the tenure of all sports administrators and bring the
federations under the scope of the country's Right to
Information (RTI) act, has already been rejected by the Indian
Olympic Association (IOA).
"While we are happy with the accountability factor, we are
not really happy with the interference of the government in
sports bodies," BCCI chief administrative officer Ratnakar
Shetty told reporters in Mumbai.
"We feel there is no reason for the government to interfere
in the affairs of the BCCI."
In June the International Cricket Council (ICC) ordered its
members to free themselves from government interference or face
sanctions and the bill, if passed, could become a headache for
the world's richest cricket board.
The BCCI remains a rare Indian federation that does not take
government grants and holds regular elections and Sports
Minister Ajay Maken said the government was not seeking to exert
any control over its affairs, merely make it more accountable.
"How bringing a Sports Body under RTI is tantamount to
controlling it, I fail to understand," Maken wrote on his
Twitter page.
