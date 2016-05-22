NEW DELHI May 22 Politician Anurag Thakur was elected as president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday, taking charge of the world's richest cricket board.

The post has been vacant since Shashank Manohar resigned earlier this month to take over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council. Under new rules, ICC chairman must be an independent administrator with no link to home board.

Thakur, a 41-year-old parliamentarian representing India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was BCCI Honorary Secretary before his elevation, which came at a special general meeting in Mumbai.

BCCI confirmed Thakur's election on their Twitter feed but were yet to name a new Honorary Secretary. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)