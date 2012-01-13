PERTH, Jan 13 Ten fastest test centuries after Australian opener David Warner hit a 69-ball ton in the third test against India on Friday: (deliveries-player-team-opposition-date-venue)

- - - - 56 - Viv Richards (West Indies) v England 1986 St John's 57 - Adam Gilchrist (Australia) v England 2006 Perth 67 - Jack Gregory (Australia) v South Africa 1921 Johannesburg 69 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) v Australia 2003 Georgetown 69 - David Warner (Australia) v India 2012 Perth 70 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Australia 2010 Perth 71 - Roy Fredericks (West Indies) v Australia 1975 Perth 74 - Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand 1976 Karachi 74 - Kapil Dev (India) v Sri Lanka 1986 Kanpur 74 - Mohd Azharuddin (India) v South Africa 1996 Kolkata

