Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PERTH, Jan 13 Ten fastest test centuries after Australian opener David Warner hit a 69-ball ton in the third test against India on Friday: (deliveries-player-team-opposition-date-venue)
- - - - 56 - Viv Richards (West Indies) v England 1986 St John's 57 - Adam Gilchrist (Australia) v England 2006 Perth 67 - Jack Gregory (Australia) v South Africa 1921 Johannesburg 69 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) v Australia 2003 Georgetown 69 - David Warner (Australia) v India 2012 Perth 70 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Australia 2010 Perth 71 - Roy Fredericks (West Indies) v Australia 1975 Perth 74 - Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand 1976 Karachi 74 - Kapil Dev (India) v Sri Lanka 1986 Kanpur 74 - Mohd Azharuddin (India) v South Africa 1996 Kolkata
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
