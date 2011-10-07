BANGALORE Oct 7 David Warner's second unbeaten hundred in a row went in vain as Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli made short work of a steep 204-run target to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Champions League T20 final against New South Wales on Friday.

West Indian Gayle (41-ball 92) and India's Kohli (49-ball 84) blasted 141 runs for the second wicket as Bangalore chased down the target with nine balls and six wickets to spare.

Gayle smashed eight huge sixes and the same number of fours to set the platform for Kohli, who hit three sixes and 10 boundaries, to see the side through at their home ground of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bangalore lost three quick wickets after the departure of Gayle, who fell leg before to Pat Cummins, but Kohli kept his cool to guide his team to the final.

Australian Warner followed up his unbeaten 69-ball 135 against Chennai Super Kings with another unbeaten knock of 123 off 68 balls to power his side past the 200-run mark after they were put in to bat first.

Opener Warner hit 11 sixes and added 146 for the second wicket with Daniel Smith (62 off 42 balls) after a sedate start, pegged back by Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan's economical four-over spell of one wicket for 10.

Shane Watson departed early but Warner's clean and straight hitting took the Australian team to 203 for two wickets, which did not prove enough in the end.

Mumbai Indians will take on England's Somerset in the second semi-final in Chennai on Saturday.