CHENNAI Oct 8 Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga delivered deadly accurate yorkers almost at will to lead the Mumbai Indians to a 10-run win over Somerset on Saturday and a place in the Champions League Twenty20 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The unorthodox Malinga, with his low-arm slinging action, clean bowled four batsmen with swinging yorkers as Mumbai restricted the English county to 150 for seven.

The curly-haired Sri Lankan picked up two wickets in his opening spell and returned at the end to claim two more as he finished with figures of four for 20.

England's limited-overs opener Craig Kieswetter hit a 46-ball 62 but his dismissal by New Zealander James Franklin (2-16) ended Somerset's hopes of reaching Sunday's final.

With Somerset needing 22 off two overs, Franklin gave away just seven runs with his left-arm medium pace.

Mumbai, without Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma due to injury, earlier compiled 160 for five after deciding to bat first with Australian Aiden Blizzard bludgeoning 54 in 39 deliveries.

They slammed 52 in the last five overs thanks to Rajagopal Sathish (12-ball 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (19-ball 23).

The final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will feature two sides from the Indian Premier League. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)