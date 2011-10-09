CHENNAI, India Oct 9 The Mumbai Indians
spinners, led by captain Harbhajan Singh, restricted the
big-hitting Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen to win a
low-scoring Champions League Twenty20 final by 31 runs on
Sunday.
The Mumbai team were bundled out for 139 after they chose to
bat first on a low and slow M.A. Chidambaram Stadium wicket but
the runs proved to be enough as Bangalore could manage just 108
in reply.
Bangalore, who had successfully chased down more than 200
runs in their last two matches, were caught in a spin web as
Harbhajan picked up the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle, Virat
Kohli and Daniel Vettori in his four-over spell.
Left out of the Indian team for the first two ODIs in the
forthcoming series against England, Harbhajan extracted good
turn off the pitch and was ably supported by young leg-spinner
Yuzvendra Chahal, who took two wickets for just nine runs.
Pacemen Lasith Malinga and Abu Nechim also chipped in with
two wickets apiece.
Mumbai, who were without injured pair Sachin Tendulkar and
Rohit Sharma for the entire tournament, struggled during their
innings with New Zealander James Franklin making the only
notable contribution with a 29-ball 41.
Mumbai were all out on the last ball of their innings with
Raju Bhatkal picking up three wickets and three more falling to
run-outs.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin
Palmer; to query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)