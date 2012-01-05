Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
SYDNEY Jan 5 Australia captain Michael Clarke reached 300 runs just after lunch on the third day of the second test against India on Thursday, the 25th triple century in test cricket.
The 30-year-old was only the 21st cricketer to achieve the milestone to the delight of the large crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star