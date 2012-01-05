SYDNEY Jan 5 Australia captain Michael Clarke reached 300 runs just after lunch on the third day of the second test against India on Thursday, the 25th triple century in test cricket.

The 30-year-old was only the 21st cricketer to achieve the milestone to the delight of the large crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

