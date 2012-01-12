PERTH Jan 12 Australia captain Michael Clarke
is wrestling with his instincts as he contemplates the selection
of four pace bowlers and putting India in to bat in the third
test on what is expected to be a lively wicket at the WACA.
Clarke, whose unbeaten 329 helped Australia to an emphatic
victory in the second test to go 2-0 up in the series last week,
said he would consider going against the grain both in the
selection and should he win the toss on Friday morning.
"I really find it hard to bowl first if I win the toss, no
what matter conditions are like, and I find it really hard to
leave a spinner out of my team," Clarke told a news conference
on Thursday.
"But in saying that, we have to do whatever is best to win
the test and we need to assess conditions and make a smart
couple of decisions."
There was certainly more than a hint of green on the WACA
wicket as it baked under the hot Western Australian sun on
Thursday but head groundsman Cameron Sutherland was offering no
help to Clarke and his fellow Australian selectors.
"I think it will play similar to last year," Sutherland
said. "It will have a green tinge tomorrow but it's not the
incredible hulk or the green monster anymore.
"The spin will get the bounce there and there will be enough
there for the quicks."
That test last year, or more accurately in December 2010,
was a crushing victory for Australia in the Ashes series that
was built on the back of some superb pace bowling from Mitchell
Johnson and Ryan Harris.
Johnson has since been lost to injury but Harris returns to
a pace bowling unit also features Peter Siddle and Ben
Hilfenhaus, which excelled in the first two tests in Melbourne
and Sydney.
'PLAY WITH FREEDOM'
Harris replaces 21-year-old James Pattinson, who will miss
the last two tests because of injury, with Mitchell Starc the
fourth pace option if the selectors decide to go without finger
spinner Nathan Lyon.
"We've lost James but we get Ryan Harris back and he's as
good a fast bowler as I've played with throughout my career,"
said Clarke. "I'm really confident our attack, whether we go
with three pace bowlers or four, can do a really good job.
"I think these conditions are obviously going to suit fast
bowling, especially on day one, and the new ball is going to be
important throughout this test match."
While Australia's bowlers have been in fine form, and the
middle order batsmen helped themselves to runs in Sydney, the
inexperienced top order of David Warner, Ed Cowan and Shaun
Marsh were disappointing.
Clarke conceded they would want more runs but said all three
had tasted success in their short test careers and he was
confident they would produce in Perth.
"I'm just really keen to see them go out and play with
freedom (and) I'm backing all three of them to have a good test
match," he said.
As for his own form, Clarke said his record-breaking innings
in Sydney had not changed his own approach to the test match.
"If I go out and get a pair in this test match, I'm talking
about my place in the team again," he said.
"It's a complete different wicket, complete different
conditions and I'm on zero when I walk out to bat."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories