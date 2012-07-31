COLOMBO, July 31 Virat Kohli once again
demonstrated his liking for the Sri Lankan bowling when he
notched up his second century of the tour to guide India to a
series-clinching win in the fourth one-day international on
Tuesday.
Kohli and Suresh Raina made short work of Sri Lanka's total
of 251 for eight when they shared an unbroken partnership of 146
off 112 balls as India replied with 255 for four in 42.2 overs
to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
The win was India's 400th in one-day internationals.
Kohli smashed 128 not out off 119 balls, his 13th ODI
hundred and his fifth against Sri Lanka.
Raina, living a charmed life after being given not out off
an edge when on two and then dropped on 19 by Sri Lankan captain
Mahela Jayawardene at slip, went onto score his third
half-century of the series.
His 58 not out came off 51 balls and included four fours and
one six.
India got off to a bad start when Gautam Gambhir was yorked
by Lasith Malinga for a duck in the first over but Virender
Sehwag (34) and Kohli steadied the innings with a stand of 52.
Although India lost a further two wickets, Rohit Sharma for
four and Manoj Tiwary for 21, Kohli stood rock solid at one end
to forge a match-winning partnership with Raina.
Part-time leg-spinner Tiwary had earlier tied down Sri Lanka
with a career best spell of four for 61 after the hosts had won
the toss and chose to bat first.
Tiwary, essentially a middle-order batsman, was one of four
part-timers used by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make up for
the lack of a fifth bowler.
He took a wicket in his first over by having Dinesh
Chandimal (28) caught at deep midwicket off a long hop and then
proceeded to take the wickets of Angelo Mathews (14), Jeevan
Mendis (17) and Thisara Perera (2).
Tiwary's figures would have been much more impressive had it
not been for the 18 runs taken off his final over by Sri Lanka's
ninth wicket pair of Rangana Herath and Lasith Malinga.
The two tailenders produced a stand of 32 off 18 balls to
ensure Sri Lanka got past the 250-run mark after Upul Tharanga
(51) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (42) had posted 91 for the first
wicket.
The fifth and final one-day match is scheduled at Pallakele
on Saturday.
