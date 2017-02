(Updates at the close)

Aug 11 England were 456 for three wickets, leading India by 232 runs, at the close on the second day of the third test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Scores: India 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62) v England 456-3 (A. Cook 182 not out, A. Strauss 87, K. Pietersen 63) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)