Aug 12 India were 35 for one wicket in their second innings, trailing England by 451 runs, at the close on the third day of the third test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Scores: India 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62) & 35-1 v England 710-7 declared (A. Cook 294, A. Strauss 87, K. Pietersen 63, E. Morgan 104, T. Bresnan 53 not out)