SYDNEY, Jan 4 Australia were 482 for four in their first innings at the close of play on the second day of the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Scores:

Australia 482-4 (M. Clarke 251 not out, R.Ponting 134, M. Hussey 55 not out; Z. Khan 3-106) v India 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

