UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
SYDNEY, Jan 4 Australia were 482 for four in their first innings at the close of play on the second day of the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Scores:
Australia 482-4 (M. Clarke 251 not out, R.Ponting 134, M. Hussey 55 not out; Z. Khan 3-106) v India 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please click on for more cricket stories
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.