SYDNEY, Jan 5 India were 114 for two in their second innings at close of play on the third day of the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Scores:

India 114-2 (G. Gambhir 68 not out) and 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55) v Australia 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing John O'Brien)

