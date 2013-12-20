JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 India were 284 for two in their second innings at the close of play on the third day of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Friday. Scores: India 280 & 284-2 (C.Pujara 135 not out, V.Kohli 77 not out; V.Philander 1-53) v South Africa 244 (G.Smith 68, V.Philander 59; I.Sharma 4-79, Z.Khan 4-88) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)