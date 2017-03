DURBAN Dec 27 South Africa were 82 without loss at the close of play on the second day of the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday.

Scores:

India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100, M. Morkel 3-50) v South Africa 82-0 (A. Petersen 46 not out). (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)