Cricket-Pakistan bowler Irfan suspended in corruption probe
March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.
AUCKLAND Feb 8 India were 87 for one, chasing a victory target of 407, at the close of play on the third day of the first test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday.
Scores:
New Zealand 503 (B. McCullum 224, K. Williamson 113, C. Anderson 77; I. Sharma 6-134) & 105 (M. Shami 3-37; I. Sharma 3-28) v India 202 (R. Sharma 72; N. Wagner 4-64) & 87-1. (Commpiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI, March 14 Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
SYDNEY, March 14 A recall for one-test paceman Pat Cummins has been a long time coming but New South Wales captain Moises Henriques believes it still might be too soon for the bowler he considers a "freak of nature".